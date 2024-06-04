By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Residents and local officials joined current and retired Wakefield Police officers in the Community Room at the Wakefield Police Station Sunday morning for the annual Police Memorial Day ceremony.

Police Chief Steven Skory welcomed those in attendance and observed that it was the largest crowd for the event since before the pandemic.

Chief Skory noted that police work has changed and is now about much more than enforcing laws.

“Police Officers wear many hats,” Skory said. “They’re social workers, mental health clinicians, marriage counselors, trusted adults, wise advice-givers, a shoulder to lean on and so much more. Police work is also unpredictable. A Police Officer doesn’t know what their work day will bring. It might be quiet and uneventful, or they may have to deal with someone committing an act of violence. But rest assured, when duty calls, our officers step into action.

“In 2023,” Skory continued, “Wakefield Police Officers responded to 13,817 calls for service. Many of these calls were unpredictable and dangerous, yet rarely was force used to effect an arrest or to assist someone suffering from a mental health crisis into an ambulance. This is a testament to the professionalism and character of our officers.”

Still, Skory stressed that “police work is inherently dangerous.” He cited a report released last month ​by the FBI revealing that the three-year period of 2021-2023 saw the highest collective number of law enforcement deaths than any other consecutive three-year period in the past 20 years.

“That same report said there has been a steady rise in assaults on police officers in the past three years,” Skory noted. “Across the country, there were 79,091 police officers assaulted in that time period. Many of those assaults resulted in permanent disabilities and life-changing injuries.”

These dangers have always existed, Skory said, and the Police Memorial Day service is an important way to remember those who served as Wakefield police officers who have passed on.

“These individuals committed themselves to service with the Wakefield Police Department and their contributions were important to the development and success of Wakefield as a community,” Skory said.

The Police Chief recognized the families of fallen officers who were in attendance at Sunday’s ceremony, including retired Officer Steve Ramocki, whose father Max Ramocki retired from the Wakefield Police Department in 1979

and passed away in April of 1982 at the age of 68.

Sgt. Richard Dinanno was also in attendance. Sgt. Dinanno’s father Jino Dinanno served with the Wakefield Police Department from 1963 to 1995. He passed away in July of 2019.

​The Deroche family also attended Sunday’s services. Lt. George Deroche retired from the Wakefield Police Department in 1962 and passed away in 1971.

Skory noted that since last year’s memorial service, three more former members of the Police Department have passed away.

Retired Lt. Tom Campbell passed away on September

23, 2023 at the age of 95. Lt. Campbell joined the Wakefield Police Department in September of 1958 and retired in October of 1992 as the Executive Officer. After retirement, Lt. Campbell stayed active in the community and could always be found participating in events at the Senior Center or working as a poll worker at our local elections. Many remember the iconic photo of Lt. Campbell on the police motorcycle in front of the entrance to Pleasure Island.

Retired Detective James Moccia passed away on

Dec. 19, 2023 at the age of 70. He served with the Wakefield Police Department from 1977 until his retirement in 2009. Moccia was promoted to Detective in 1987 and served in that role for 22 years.

“Jim always had a smile on his face,” Skory recalled, “and if you were fortunate enough to meet him, you knew you had a friend for life.”

Retired Officer David DuShane passed away on April 30, 2024. Officer DuShane served with the Wakefield Police Department from 1975 until his retirement in 2007. Prior to his retirement, DuShane had served the department as the Records Officer, where he was responsible for evidence management and court preparation.

“Anyone coming to the police station for a copy of a police report had the pleasure of meeting Dave,” Skory recalled, “who always had a smile on his face.”

Skory noted that any list of deceased former officers would be incomplete as the department is not always notified when a retired office passes. Still, he observed, they are all worth remembering.

“Each of our fallen members were special people who possessed the special qualities of a good police officer,” Skory said. “They were noble. They were just. They were praiseworthy. They were excellent and they were admirable. We have to remember and honor them by aspiring to be worthy of their example, and by motivating the next generation of officers to be what they were.”

Skory also stressed the importance of remembering law enforcement personnel everywhere who have lost trier lives in the line of duty.

“The death of an officer, either by way of accident, adversarial action or natural causes, is a loss to our police family,” Skory said.

He also remembered the men and women who are currently serving in our military both home and abroad, as well as those who have given their lives on the battlefield.

Skory thanked those in attendance at Sunday’s observance, especially the families of fallen officers.

“Behind every police officer is a supportive family that is willing to make sacrifices so their police officer husband/wife/father/mother/son or daughter can fulfill the mission of protecting the community,” Skory said. “Wearing the uniform and patrolling the streets is much easier than dealing with issues at home. But somehow loved ones find a way to keep it all together, which makes you an important piece of the police family. When a member of our department passes on, it is felt by all of us, whether we worked with the individual or not because we know the sacrifices involved. It is our job to do our best to make the families of our fallen officers feel like part of this police family for the rest of your days — and that your children and your children’s children are part of this family.”