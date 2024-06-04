Enjoyed the pool, summers at Lake Winnisquam and the Patriots

BEVERLY — Donna Marie Dixon, 75, of Beverly, formerly of Wakefield passed away on May 22.

Donna was born on December 21, 1948 in Wakefield to the late Frances Viola Garcia and Edward Joseph Surette where she attended St Joseph’s and Wakefield High School. Beloved wife of the late Mark A. Dixon, Donna enjoyed days and nights by the pool surrounded by family, summers at Lake Winnisquam with lifelong friends and of course, attending every Patriots’ game as proud season-ticket holders.

Donna was the dedicated and immensely loved mother of Stephanie Ronan of Peabody; the late Lisa Janscy of Wakefield; Scott Dixon married to Corinne Dixon of Lynn; and Alyssa Dixon of Los Angeles engaged to Andrew Dismukes. She is also survived by her grandchildren Ryan Janscy, Alex Janscy, Sabrina Diaz; her three brothers and her three granddogs.

Donna spent her younger years traveling the country playing competitive tennis and waitressing at famous Massachusetts establishments Piccadilly Pub and Hilltop Steakhouse until she transitioned to working in the cafeteria in the Wakefield School systems as everyone’s favorite “Lunch Lady.”

Donna will be remembered as the best mom there was, attending every one of her children’s games, shows and school events; oftentimes being the loudest in the cheering section. She will be greatly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know her.

Visiting hours for relatives and friends will be held at McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, June 6 from 10 to 12 followed by a short funeral service at 12 p.m. Burial services at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Family and friends are invited. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made to Mystic Valley Elder services or nonprofit of choice. For obituary and guestbook, visit mcdonaldfs.com.