Brody Wyatt was one of five members of the Wakefield boys’ track team to be named an All-Star

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High boys’ track and field team had five named to the Middlesex League All-Star team this season.

Junior Joe Patt was an All-Star in two events this season. He was a Freedom Division All-Star in the discus and an All-Conference All-Star in the javelin as he was the best in the entire Middlesex League.

Senior Anthony Arria was an All-Star in the long jump.

Junior William Mezikofsky was an All-Star in the 800 meters.

Junior Liam Taggart earned the All-Star nod in the mile.

Sophomore Brody Wyatt was an All-Star in the 400-meter hurdles.

Wakefield went 3-2 in their league dual meet season.

The Warriors went on to have a strong postseason as well. Patt got 2nd in the pentathlon at the Div. 3 state championship to qualify for All-States. Taggart also qualified for the Meet of Champions with a 6th in the mile at the state meet.

2023 MIDDLESEX LEAGUE BOYS’ TRACK ALL-STARS

Freedom Division

Name Team

800 Meters

William Mezikofsky Wakefield

Connor Herrera Burlington

1 Mile

Eric Sekyaya Burlington

Liam Taggart Wakefield

400-Meter Hurdles

Alex Murray Burlington

Jevon Ssebugwawo Melrose

Brody Wyatt Wakefield

Long Jump

Elijah Wolinski Burlington

Anthony Arria Wakefield

Discus

Christian Katende Burlington

Joe Patt Wakefield

Javelin

Joe Patt Wakefield

Michael Kruse Stoneham

Isaiah Bunten Burlington