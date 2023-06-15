RESIDENTS recite the Pledge of Allegiance at last night’s Flag Day ceremony on Veterans Memorial Common. (Mark Sardella Photo)

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD – More than 50 people braved the raindrops and the occasional rumble of thunder to attend last night’s Flag Day ceremony on Veterans Memorial Common sponsored by Wakefield’s American Legion Post 63.

The event featured the retirement of old flags by respectfully burning them in a fire pit in accordance with proper flag etiquette as set forth in the U.S. Flag Code. The flag retirement ceremony was handled by Scout Troop 701.

When the flag is in torn or in a condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem, according to the Flag Code, it should be destroyed in a dignified and ceremonious fashion, preferably by burning.

Many American Legion posts, including Wakefield Post 63, conduct an annual ceremony on Flag Day to retire old or worn flags. Local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops play a key role in the flag retirement ceremony.

Prior to the flag retirement ceremony, American Legion members Bill Walsh, John Bohling and Sam Stella led those in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance.

“We’ve all been fortunate to come back and enjoy our lives and enjoy the freedoms that most people take for granted,” said Stella, a 32-year member of the American Legion. “Today, we honor the flag by burning it with respect.”

Earlier in the day, several dozen residents held flags in front of the Americal Civic Center to protest the Town Council’s refusal to fly the American flag alone on Flag Day. The protest drew coverage from Boston television news outlets.