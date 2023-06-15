THE BREWERS, league champs in each of the last two seasons, will begin their quest for a “three-peat” on Monday when they play the Slappers. The Slappers beat the Brewers in the Finals in 2020 before the Brewers returned the favor last year. (File Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Twi League’s 48th season of summer baseball is set to start up next week at Moulton Park.

The Brewers, league champions in each of the last two seasons, will kick off the 2023 season on Monday against the Slappers in a rematch of last season’s Finals.

The Unknowns will meet the High LIfe on Tuesday; the Loafers will play the Expos on Wednesday; the Unknowns take on the Slappers on Thursday and the Brewers will play the High Life on Friday. All games are scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. at Moulton.

The Brewers beat the Slappers 3-1 in the Twi’s best of five Finals last season. After a league-best regular season record of 9-3 and a plus-48 run differential, the Brew Crew beat the Unknowns 2-1 in the best of three semifinals before their Finals victory.

The Twi League is an adult baseball league composed of mostly Wakefield residents or natives. Each of the six teams are only allowed three out-of-town players. The league held its annual draft for new players yesterday. Each team will play 12 regular season games before four teams will begin the playoffs.

The league has dedicated their 2023 season to Paul Funk, Jr. Funk played in the league throughout the late 80s and 90s. A multisport star at Wakefield High, Funk went on to play baseball at UConn before embarking on a legendary coaching career that included two Super Bowl victories as the head coach of the Dennis-Yarmouth football team.