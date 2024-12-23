Margolis earns MVP honors

WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s girls’ soccer coaches met recently to vote on All-Stars for the 2024 season.

Wakefield High’s four All-Stars were all senior captains this year: Megan Clark, Aliza Margolis, Abby Myette and Shea Suntken.

Margolis was named Freedom Division MVP and was also one of 11 players named to the league-wide All-Conference team. Margolis, who was also named to the Eastern Mass. Coaches Association All-Star team where she was team MVP, finished the season with 13 goals and 5 assists for 18 points, 16 of which came in league play.

Suntken, who moved up from center back on defense where she started the last three years, played a key role in Wakefield’s attacking midfield, finishing with 8 goals and 7 assists.

Myette, a center back, and Clark, a full back, led Wakefield’s terrific defense this season. The two played key roles in Wakefield’s four shutouts this year, which all came in league games.

The Warriors went 6-8-4 overall, just missing out on the Div. 2 state tournament. They went 5-2-3 against Freedom Division opponents, including a three-game winning streak in September against Stoneham, Burlington and Watertown.