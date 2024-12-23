THE “TOPPING OFF” ceremony for the new Wakefield Memorial High School building took place last Friday. The topping off ceremony is a tradition and a milestone in building construction projects that signifies the placement of the final structural beam and the completion of the building’s structural framework. The Bond Construction team invited students and staff to sign their names to the beam that will be set in place and embedded in the bones of the new building. Shown at Friday’s ceremony are, from left, Wakefield Public Schools Director of Nutrition Dustin O’Brien, School Committee chairman Stephen Ingalls, WMHS Assistant Superintendent Kara Mauro, School Committee members Pete Davis and Melissa Quinn, School Superintendent Dr. Doug Lyons, School Committee members Kevin Piskadlo and Tom Markham, Director of Athletics, Health and Wellness Mike Murphy, WMHS Principal Amy McLeod, Athletics, Health and Wellness Administrative Assistant Dan Lumb and Wakefield Public Schools Facilities Director Tim O’Brien.