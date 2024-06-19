WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s softball coaches met recently to vote on All-Stars for the 2024 season. Wakefield had four players earn the honor: junior Jade Waterhouse, sophomores Kathryn Sliski and Jackie Sullivan and freshman Molly Burns.

Waterhouse had a .333 batting average with a .481 on-base percentage. The center fielder and leadoff hitter led the team in walks (14), runs scored (24) and fewest errors (1).

“Jade is the epitome of what you want in a leadoff hitter. Her plate discipline is second to none of anyone that I’ve coached,” said head coach Chris Tolios. “Her ability to get on base and move around to score is invaluable and she does it at an exceptional level. Defensively, she is flawless. One of the most consistent defenders I’ve seen.

“You know what you’re getting with Jade and it’s always good, both offensively and defensively. Just absolutely love having her on my team. She is someone that when I am writing the lineup, I never have to think twice about it: Jade Waterhouse is playing centerfield and batting first. More importantly, what an awesome kid she is. She is the complete package of what high school athletes are about. Would take a team full of Jade’s any day, any sport.”

Sliski made the All-Star team for the second consecutive season after serving as Wakefield’s ace once again this year. She had a 3.63 earned run average allowing just 44 earned runs in 84 innings pitched to go with 105 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.47. She also hit in the middle of the batting order with an average of .409, a team-high 7 doubles and 16 RBI.

“None of our success happens without her,” said Tolios. “From her performance in the circle to her success as our 3 hitter all year. She is the core of this team. Everything we do builds around her and she does it so humbly. The most even-keeled athlete who keeps her level head in all situations, which becomes contagious. The team follows her and I honestly find myself following her lead too when I get worked up.

“She has established herself as a top player in our league and got nominated by other coaches for league MVP – which is the biggest compliment of them all. Just such a good player that I honestly can’t tell you if she’s more valuable pitching or with the bat. Does everything at an All-Star level which is why she’s been named to the team in each of her first two years. Wouldn’t trade her for anything – the complete player and student-athlete. I think the only thing higher than her batting average is her GPA. She is going to have a bright future both with this game and in life. She is the perfect role model that all young softball student-athletes should look up to.”

Sullivan, a first baseman, hit .365 with a .460 OBP and a team-high 3 homeruns and 26 RBI.

“Jackie’s numbers obviously speak for themselves seeing as how she led our team in both home runs and RBI. She was the heart of a lot of good things we did offensively this year,” said Tolios. “She had a really good freshman year last year and it was great to see her transition into an even better player and become an All-Star this season. The pop on her bat exploded this year and she was an anchor in our lineup. A lot of the things we did started with her.

“Just a really great year for her and excited to watch it grow even more over the course of the next two years. Defensively, she has started every game at first during her first two years of high school. She is consistent and reliable – she has a really good glove and has saved a ton of throwing errors and runs for us over on the corner. She is always in the right spot and doing the right thing in every situation. Just an all-around, really good softball player. I’m really happy for her making that jump into an All-Star. She deserves the recognition. Shows up everyday and plays the game hard – everything I could ask for.”

Burns led the Warriors in batting average (.467) and on-base percentage (.597) in her first season. The third baseman also hit 2 homers and had 21 RBI.

“Watching Molly become an impact player right out of the gate as a freshman was really impressive,” said the coach. “She got herself right in the middle of our lineup batting 4th and stayed there from the beginning to the end. Leading the team in batting average and on base percentage is not an easy task, but she did it in her first year as a result of her dedication to the game and the team. She got a lot of praise and acknowledgement from other team’s coaches, many of them asking where she moved in from only to be surprised that she was a 9th grader.

“Defensively, she worked herself into 3rd base. She is just a natural infielder – really good glove, quick transition and awesome arm. One of the best we’ve had come through this program in that regard for sure. The future is obviously bright for Molly. She’s already made her name well known and she’s only going to continue being one of the more feared players in the Middlesex League. She is just such a talented player who works hard every day. They don’t make many like her. Can’t say enough about her. I’m lucky to know that I have her for three more years.”

The Warriors (9-12 overall, 9-5 in the league) earned a share of the Middlesex League Freedom Division title this season, tying for first with Wilmington and Burlington. It was the first league title for Wakefield since 1982. They earned the No. 23 seed in the Div. 2 state tournament and fell to No. 10 Plymouth South 5-0 in the first round.