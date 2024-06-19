US Navy veteran who enjoyed his garden and watching the sunset

NORTH READING — Malcolm J. Collins, of North Reading, formerly of Winchester and Wakefield, died on Saturday, June 15 surrounded by his family at his home.

Born in Islip, NY on October 26, 1932, he was the son of the late Robert Collins and Carlyn Cook.

Malcolm served in the Navy before attending Boston College where he had the great fortune to meet the love of his life, Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Collins. He was graduated from Boston College with an undergraduate degree in English, a graduate degree in Social Work and received his Ph.D. from Brandeis University in Social Welfare Planning in 1974.

Malcolm and Betty had a loving and devoted marriage for 63 years. August 20, 2024 would be their 64th anniversary. He was the father to Maria Collins and her husband Chris Bordeaux of Oakland, CA; Michele Collins and her late husband Fred Silverstone of Cambridge; Shawn Collins of Estes Park, CO; and Christin Wheeler and her husband Mark Wheeler of Roslindale. He was the adoring grandfather to Olive, Owen and Ivy Wheeler. Malcolm was one of 11 children and leaves behind his brother Chris Collins and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Malcolm was a staunch advocate for abused and neglected children and was the director of Parents and Children’s Services in Boston from 1975 to 1990. He was a leader in creating one of the first 24-hour hotlines to provide support for abused and neglected children.

Malcolm is lovingly remembered by all as a kind-hearted, generous, inquisitive and wonderful man. He loved spending time with family, working in the garden, watching the sunset and was a paragon of living in the moment and enjoying nature. He was also a deeply spiritual and religious man and spread his spirit and kindness to everyone.

We will all miss him immensely and will be guided by his love and strength in our own lives.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Saturday, June 22 at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Visitation for friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.