WAKEFIELD — The family of Frank J. Amato is saddened to announce the passing of their brother at Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont, NH in March 2023. After a lengthy illness, Frank passed away surrounded by family.

He was born to Frank and Catherine Amato of Wakefield.

Frank was a well-known photographer in the Wakefield area. After moving to Charlestown, NH, many years ago, he was employed as a newspaper editor for several small area publications. He was also a well-known soccer coach for women at Harvard University. He even led a competition team to Europe.

Always a supporter of animal shelters, Frank had several rescue animals throughout his life.

He is survived by his sisters Nancy Amato of Wakefield, sister Judi Brown of Wakefield, Donna Filippone and her husband Andy of Wakefield, and recently deceased sister Pat Ectman of Wakefield.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Donations in Frank’s may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

His graveside service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, North Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, August 16 at 11 a.m. All are invited to attend.

