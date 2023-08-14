Model owned salon on Newbury Street in Boston

WAKEFIELD — Patricia Ectman, 86, of Wakefield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 5 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

She was born to the late Frank and Catherine Amato of Wakefield.

Pat graduated from Nazareth Academy. While in school, she was a model for Jordan’s Department Store. After graduating, she went to work for the New England Telephone Company.

She opened a very popular skin care salon on Newbury Street in Boston.

She also worked for the Reading Chronicle until she retired.

Pat was a popular member of the Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge of Wakefield serving as Mistress of Ceremonies.

She is survived by her devoted and cherished son Michael DellaRusso of Wakefield, her sisters Nancy Amato of Wakefield, Judi Brown of Wakefield, Donna Filippone and her husband Andy of Wakefield, her granddaughter Michaela DellaRusso and her great grandson Roman. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Her graveside service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, North Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday August 16 at 11 a.m. All are invited to attend. For guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com