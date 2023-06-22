Enjoyed playing softball, golf, woodworking, traveling and good wine

WAKEFIELD — Frank P. Spencer, 74 of Englewood, FL, formerly of Wilmington, VT died June 17 from complications of Primary Progressive Aphasia.

Frank graduated from Wakefield High School in 1967, Harvard College in 1971 and received his Masters degree from the University of Vermont in 1986. Frank was a teacher, coach and principal in the Wilmington/Twin Valley school systems for 40 years. He earned the UVM Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award in 1986 and was recognized as Vermont’s Outstanding Secondary Principal by the Vermont Principals Association and National Association of Secondary School Principals in 1999. He was inducted into the VPA Hall of Fame in 2011.

Frank was Town Moderator and a Justice of the Peace in Wilmington for many years. He was also a member of the Deerfield Valley Rotary Club. He attended the Harvard-Yale football game every year, visited all of the Major League Baseball parks and especially enjoyed playing softball and golf, woodworking, traveling and good wine.

Frank is survived by this wife of 40 years, Patricia Spencer of Englewood, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank P. and Barbara Jean Spencer of Wakefield. He also leaves his sisters Kathi Martin and Priscilla Power of Wakefield; his aunt Christina DeMaso; cousin Holly Ogden; and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is being planned for later this summer in Wilmington, VT.