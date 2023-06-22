THE WAKEFIELD High boys’ lacrosse team presented awards at their banquet. Pictured are team award winners, front row from left to right: Cam Sartori (Ultimate Warrior), Tommy DeFeo (Defensive Player of Year), Brady Zdanowicz (Most Improved) and Kaiden Johns (MVP, Zachary P. Frank Memorial Award). In the back row from left: Bobby DeFeo (Offensive Player of Year), Dom DeAngelis (Coaches Award), Zach Sartori (Ultimate Warrior) and Robby Kimball (Most Improved). (Colbie Lind Johnson Photo, CLJ Media)

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High boys’ lacrosse team held their annual banquet recently where they celebrated their seniors, team award winners and three league All-Stars.

The seniors, captains Dom DeAngelis, Bobby DeFeo, Kaiden Johnson and Zach Sartori were honored for their years of dedication to the team.

The team’s award winners were handed out to multiple player including Johnson who earned team MVP and the first Zachary P. Frank Memorial Lacrosse Award as selected by the Frank family for his leadership, sportsmanship, dedication and commitment to the sport of lacrosse.

Bobby DeFeo earned Offensive Player of the Year while his younger brother, freshman Tommy DeFeo was the Defensive Player of the Year.

Zach Sartori got the Ultimate Warrior award along with his brother, freshman Cam Sartori.

DeAngelis earned the Coaches Award.

Sophomore Robby Kimball and freshman Brady Zdanowicz earned Most Improved Player awards.

The three Middlesex League All-Stars were Johnson, Bobby DeFeo and freshman Seamus Cable.

Johnson was also one of just 10 players throughout the league named to the All-Conference team.

“Kaiden was the rock for the defense,” said coach Johnson. “He has the ability to not only command his own defense in front of him but he also is adept at seeing the offense the other team is trying to run and making real time adjustments to break down the opposition and limit their chances, giving us many opportunities to be in close games with some pretty good teams.”

Johnson finished the season with 300 saves, an average of 15.8 a game and a 68.4 save rate percentage. The three-time All-Star made his second appearance on the All-Conference team and got his second Team MVP award. He will be playing lacrosse at Hartwick College next year while studying criminal justice and forensics.

DeFeo finished the season with 46 goals, 42 assists and a 68.7 face-off percentage.

“Bobby was obviously our anchor on offense and every team knew they had to account for his abilities not only as a goal scorer but as a talented face-off specialist,” said Johnson. “Bob found himself playing a lot of defense as well and brought a lot of toughness and physicality to the defensive group when needed.”

This is the second All-Star nod for DeFeo, who will be playing lacrosse at Keene State College while studying construction management.

Cable finished his first season with 26 goals and 12 assists.

“He has tremendous abilities and is a gifted lefty attackman,” said Johnson. “As young as the entire attack was, Seamus played like a veteran, making great decisions and never shying away from any opposing defenseman. He will no doubt be a force for us moving forward and a problem for opposing defenses.”

The Warriors finished the season at 6-12 overall and 5-6 in league playe, making it to the Division 2 state tournament where they beat Medford at home in the preliminary round, 13-2, before falling to No. 2 seed Nauset on the road.

2023 MIDDLESEX LEAGUE BOYS’ LACROSSE ALL-STARS

Freedom Division

Coby Sloan Burlington – MVP

Dusty MacKinnon Burlington

Ryan Kane Burlington

Johnathan Jay Burlington

Charlie Hanafin Burlington

Charlie Andriolo Burlington

Jake Goodwin Burlington

Kaiden Johnson Wakefield

Bobby DeFeo Wakefield

Seamus Cable Wakefield

Michael Fuccioni Melrose

Stephen Fogarty Melrose

Nick Hitchman Melrose

Max Kleinbub Melrose

Nathan Alberti Wilmington

Bobby Cyr Wilmington

Levon Gukasyan Watertown

All-Conference Team

Finn Granara Reading

Robbie Granara Reading

Jack Young Winchester

Owen Stesney Winchester

Ted Bedruski Winchester

Kaiden Johnson Wakefield

Coby Sloan Burlington

Dusty MacKinnon Burlington

Ryan Kane Burlington

Sean Crogan Lexington