CONCORD — The Wakefield High boys’ soccer team had two representatives competing at this year’s Eastern Mass. Soccer Coaches Association All-Star game on Friday at Concord-Carlisle High School.

Senior captain Charles Gagne and junior captain Jack Millward played for Team Navy in the Foster Cass All-Star game, helping lead their team to a 4-3 victory over Team Gray.

Gagne, a center midfielder, was named an EMSCA All-Star this season and played well patrolling the middle for Team Navy.

Millward, a striker, was named to the EMSCA All-New England team this year. He scored 3 of his team’s 4 goals, including the game-winner.

The two Warriors led Wakefield to another strong season this year. They went 18-3-1 overall, winning the Middlesex League’s Freedom Division championship for the second consecutive season.

The Warriors earned the No. 1 seed in the Div. 2 state tournament and picked up home victories over Silver Lake, Billerica and Revere before falling to Hingham 1-0 in the Final Four.