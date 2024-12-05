WAKEFIELD — One of the Town’s loveliest annual traditions returns on Sunday, December 8 when the Col. James Hartshorne House, 41 Church St. will welcome visitors to its annual Christmas Tea and Open House from 1 to 4 p.m.

Complimentary Christmas cookies and beverages will be served and the spirit of holiday hospitality will reign at the historic home, beautifully decorated for the holiday season by volunteers from the Wakefield Garden Club and the Hartshorne House Board of Directors.

If you are seeking stocking stuffers, the Annual Hartshorne House Holiday Calendar is a perfect holiday gift. The Calendar offers recipients 12 exciting days of chances to win a different wonderful item donated by local merchants, restaurants and service providers. Cash prizes are on the Calendar too! Calendars will be available for purchase at the Christmas Tea or through the Association website hartshornehouse.org.

Volunteers from the Association will also be on hand offering raffle tickets for many beautiful gift baskets filled to the brim with delightful surprises will be raffled on the day of the Tea. Notecards and greeting cards will be available for sale too.

The Wakefield High School talented acapella group Voices of Steel will also be dropping by for some caroling.

The Christmas Tea is a long standing tradition of the Col. James Hartshorne House Association and began in the early years of the Association. The public is cordially invited to attend, at no charge.