TOPSFIELD — Gary H. Fish, age 78, of Topsfield, died Thursday Nov. 2 at Beverly Hospital after being stricken at his home. He was the husband of Bette (Anderson) Fish with whom he shared 38 years of marriage.

Born in Worcester he was the son of the late Rodney E. and Clementine (Lodi) Fish. Gary attended schools in Auburn and graduated from Auburn High School, Class of 1962 and he also earned an Associate’s Degree at Worcester Junior College. He was employed as a Liquid Natural Gas Supervisor for National Grid until he retired in 2002.

Gary enjoyed restoring antique cars. His favorite restorations were his 1967 Sunbeam Tiger, his 1974 Mercury Capri and his Lotus Elan. He was a member of the Sunbeam Automobile Club. He was a skilled mechanic and very talented in terms of building barns, decks and was always there to help his family and friends with their projects. Gary also enjoyed traveling and traveled to many unusual destinations around the world.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son Deron Fish of Lilburn, GA; one daughter Cynthia Smith of Exeter, ME; one sister Lorilee Fish of Mansfield; two grandchildren Matthew Smith of Manchester, NH and Brianna Smith of Ogden, UT; and a great granddaughter Marleigh Smith.

A Celebration of Life for Gary will be held in the spring. Please make memorial donations in Gary’s name to the Disabled American Veterans at www.help.dav.org or the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970 or visit www.northeastanimalshelter.org. For questbook, visit parkermemorialfuneralhome.com.