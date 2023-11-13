THE WAKEFIELD High girls’ swim team took 6th at North Sectionals at BU on Nov. 4. The Warriors went on to finish 3rd at the state meet on Saturday. A full story will appear at a later date. (Courtesy Photo)

By DAN BYRNE

BOSTON– On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Warriors varsity swim team headed to Boston University for the 2023 North Sectional Championship Meet. The girls had a great day with many top 10 finishes and a few new school records.

The Warriors were placed in the top 10 all day, and for much of the meet, held a spot in the top three, before ultimately finishing in 6th place. Haverhill, Winchester, Belmont and Andover all finished ahead of Wakefield and behind Acton-Boxborugh which took the top spot.

The meet began with an outstanding performance in the 200 Yard Medley relay from Emma Santoro, Audrey Cook, Grace McHugh and Allie DeGray as they swam a new school record of 1:52.91 and claimed 2nd place.

Shortly thereafter, in the 200 Yard Freestyle, Audrey Cook placed 6th for the Warriors.

In the 200 Yard Individual Medley Emma Santoro finished in 5th place and Grace McHugh 7th place.

Next up in the 50 Yard Freestyle, Allie DeGray touched home in 2nd place with a new school record of 0:25.04.

The Warriors continued to see success in the 100 Yard Butterfly as Grace McHugh claimed points for 8th place.

The 200 Freestyle Relay finished in 11th place with Laila Atoui, Sam Bordonaro, Mackenzie Grace and Lucy Wagner.

The next event saw Emma Santotro place 6th in the 100 Yard Backstroke.

The Warriors put forth another strong performance in the 100 Yard Breaststroke with Audrey Cook finishing 2nd and Lucy Wagner 14th.

Finally, the meet ended with a strong finish in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay. The team of Santoro, Cook, McHugh and DeGray claimed a 4th place finish with a new school record of 3:46.56.

Recently, Warriors’ head coach Kathy Byrne spoke about the meet stating, “We placed 6th out of 18 teams.” On how she felt about the performance of her team she emphatically added, “I’m very pleased, it was a fantastic meet.”

On all the record breaking swims the coach said, “It’s always fun seeing records fall, that’s what they’re there for. I’m proud of the hard work these girls have put in, this is one of our best finishes ever.”

Wakefield’s final swim of the season came on Saturday when the qualifying members of the team went to MIT for the Division 2 State Championship Meet. The Warriors finished 3rd in a fantastic effort. A full story will appear at a later date.