WAKEFIELD — Genevieve A. (Doonan) Tyrell, age 92, passed away on May 24 at the Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living in Peabody. She was a longtime resident of Winthrop. Genevieve was the beloved wife of the late Richard S. ‘Dick’ Tyrell. Born in Lynn, she was the cherished daughter of Patrick and Catherine (Heslin) Doonan.

Genevieve graduated from Boston College, School of Nursing, in 1952. She was a proud member of the school’s first graduating class. She went on to earn her Master’s Degree in Nursing from Boston University. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a nursing instructor at Laboure College. She was a member of the Winthrop Improvement and Historical Assn. and the Cottage Park Yacht Club Ladies Bowling League.

Genevieve was the devoted mother of Patrice T. Flack and her husband Warren of San Jose, CA; Richard S. Tyrell Jr. of Winthrop; David C. Tyrell II and his wife Susan Levy of Framingham; and Jennifer T. Walter and her husband Richard of Wakefield. She was the adored grandmother of Nathan, Abigail, and Emily Tyrell; Matthew Walter; and the late Geoffrey Walter and Daniel Thibodeau. Genevieve was the dear sister of the late Dr. James M., William P. and George P. Doonan. She was beloved “Aunt Gen” to many dear nieces and nephews.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Brudnick Center for Living for their kind and compassionate care.

Genevieve’s funeral will be from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., Winthrop, on Thursday, June 1 at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. John the

Evangelist Church (St. Michael’s Parish), Winthrop at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited.

Interment will be in Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section). Visiting hours will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, May 31 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Donations in Genevieve’s memory can be made to The Scholarship Foundation of

Wakefield-Geoffrey A. Walter Fund, P.O. Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880 or to the

Make-A-Wish Foundation, in memory of Daniel Thibodeau, 1 Bulfinch Pl., 2nd Floor,

Boston, MA 02114. To sign Genevieve’s guestbook, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com.