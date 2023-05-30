Retired CNA, loved music, traveling and Tom Brady

WAKEFIELD — Barbara Josephine (Rinaldi) McCormack, of Wakefield, passed away at Tuft’s Medical Center in Boston on May 26 at the age of 78.

Loving mother of Deborah McCormack of Wakefield; Michelle McCormack Farinella & her husband Pasquale of Wakefield; and the late Sean McCormack. Former wife of the late Joseph McCormack. Devoted daughter of the late Felix & Margaret (Daly) Rinaldi. Caring sister of Jeanne Rinaldi of Wakefield; Robert Rinaldi of Melrose; and the late Constance Rinaldi. Cherished grandmother of Ryan McCormack of Wakefield; Cassie McCauley of South Boston; Joseph McCauley of Lynn; and Michael McCormack of Wakefield. Best friend of Debra White Bookard and the whole White family. Also survived by relatives and friends.

Barbara was a very friendly and generous person who loved music, especially anything motown, animals, my pillows, jewelry, traveling, politics, sports, which no one could compare to her Tom Brady. She never missed an Indy 500, something she learned to love during her marriage to Joe, although they divorced, they shared an unbreakable love until his passing in 1999. After losing her vision in 2009 she was forced to retire from the job she loved as a CNA at The Whidden Memorial Hospital ER.

She moved to Wakefield with her daughter Michelle and family where she found great comfort and joy, always surrounded by love and laughter. Barbara had a great sense of humor and never missed a chance to make you laugh even when her health was failing. She was tough, courageous, funny, caring and an irreplaceable spirit whose light could never really be dimmed. Although we will miss her terribly, we take comfort to know she has now been reunited with our loving creator and her beloved husband Joe and her late son Sean who she missed so much.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Thursday, June 1 from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or T2T.org.

To sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com.