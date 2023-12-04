By GAIL LOWE

WAKEFIELD—Cookies in all shapes and sizes and decorated in the traditional colors of Christmas were all part of the scene at the Colonel James Hartshorne House’s annual Christmas Tea and Open House held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Hundreds of people of all ages came not only to sample the cookies with a spot of tea or tasty punch but to see the lovely holiday decorations, including a beautiful Christmas tree topped with dried hydrangea. The wreaths, swags and other décor were created by members of the Crystal Garden Club and Wakefield Garden Club.

The festivities featured a visit by Col. Hartshorne (Jay Landers), the sale of note cards bearing beautiful images of Wakefield’s oldest home and a raffle of holiday themed gift baskets, baby blanket handmade by Almyra LaBerge and gift cards donated by local businesses and more.

Those attending also had an opportunity to meet the new House caretakers Andrea Keough and Tyler Marshall, residents since July 1. The couple announced that they became engaged earlier in the week, and wedding plans are now underway.

Chairing the event were Directors Kathy DeCosta, Kristen Pepe and Kate Stevens.

Sunday’s event has been held for many years, an initiative that began in the early years of the Hartshorne House Association, founded in 1930.