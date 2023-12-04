WAKEFIELD — The high school winter sports season officially started at Wakefield High with practices and tryouts last week. Many teams are scrimmaging this week with the vast majority of sports getting into full swing by next week.

The wrestling team will compete in a tournament at Scituate High on Saturday. They start their dual meet campaign next week, Dec. 14 against Arlington at home.

Four teams start their regular seasons next Tuesday, Dec. 12. The boys’ basketball team will host Arlington at 6 p.m. while the girls’ basketball team travels to Arlington at 7 p.m. A hockey doubleheader against Arlington at the Stoneham Ice Arena starts at 6 p.m. with the girls’ game followed by the boys’ game at 8 p.m.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, the girls’ and boys’ indoor track and field teams start their seasons with a meet against Wilmington, 4 p.m. at The Track at New Balance in Brighton.

The first basketball doubleheader at the Charbonneau Field House will be one to remember, as the Warriors will host rival Melrose on Friday night, Dec. 15. The Wakefield vs. Melrose girls’ game will kick things off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys’ game at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the 16th, the girls’ and boys’ hockey teams will have another doubleheader at the Stoneham Arena, this time against Woburn as the girls’ game will take place at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 8 p.m.

Also on Saturday, Dec. 16, the Warrior wrestling team will host the 23rd Anthony Lisitano Memorial Tournament at the Field House, starting at 9 a.m.