WAKEFIELD — A community’s programs, businesses and public spaces are critical because they’re often an important source of social connection and a sense of belonging. The absence of social connections can have profound effects on our overall health.

Wakefield’s Health and Human Services Department, in support of a student project at Endicott College, is looking to better understand how Wakefield’s enrichment and recreational offerings meet the needs of its residents. The goal is to identify gaps and better gauge how connected our residents feel.

The department has launched a community survey, open through November 22, 2023, which will supplement focus groups and personal interviews. The survey can be taken online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MT2B2JM or via paper copies available in the lobby of Town Hall, in the Senior Center, Beebe Library, Civic Center and at the Wakefield Food Pantry. This survey should take five minutes to complete.

If you have any questions about this initiative, you can contact Catherine Dhingra, the Prevention, Outreach, and Youth Services Manager with the Town of Wakefield’s Health and Human Services Department. She can be reached at 339-219-4034.