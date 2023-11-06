THE WAKEFIELD High girls’ swim team took 3rd place overall and broke multiple school records at the Middlesex League Meet on Oct. 26. (WMHS Athletics Photo)

By DAN BYRNE

WALTHAM — On Thursday, Oct. 26, the Middlesex League held their Championship Swim Meet at Bentley University in Waltham.

With a record of 5-2-1, the Warriors entered the meet with their goals set high, with the top ranked relay and riding a wave of winning swimming, having gone unbeaten in their final six meets.

“We had high hopes that we would score well,” Warriors’ head coach Kathy Byrne said in a recent interview. “I was hoping for top 3 and we took third place,” one of the best finishes in school history.

“It was very exciting to do that as a team,” remarked Byrne.

The meet had a record setting start for the Warriors’ team of Emma Santoro, Audrey Cook, Grace McHugh and Allie DeGray as they took home first place in the 200 Yard Medley Relay.

“Our Medley Relay took first place with a new school record of 1:54.01 and they are Middlesex League Champions,” explained the coach. “Our ‘B’ relay took 7th.”

Laila Atoui, Lucy Wagner, Daphne Mogan and Sam Bordonaro made up the 7th place team.

The next event, the first individual event, saw a Warrior finish in second place, as Audrey Cook took the silver spot.

“200 Yard Freestyle had Audrey Cook come in 2nd place, which is wonderful, she had a great swim,” Byrne explained.

The next event saw the next first place finish for the Warriors.

“Emma Santoro won the 200IM with a 2:18.60 to become a League Champion, what a fabulous swim,” gushed coach Byrne.

Grace McHugh came in 4th.

“Top four finish, very nice for our team,” commented Byrne.

With a new WMHS record of 0:25.33, Allie DeGray is the Middlesex League Champion in the 50 Yard Freestyle.

Lucy Wagner and Sam Bordonaro place in the top 16, with 8th and 15th place respectively.

When asked about the importance of getting point-scoring top 16 finishes coach Byrne said, “That is always our goal, to get as many in the top 16 as possible.”

In the 100 Yard Butterfly, Grace McHugh took 4th and Laila Atoui took 8th. On their efforts Byrne said, “Both girls had their best swims and I’m very proud of their finishes.”

Next, in the 100 Yard Freestyle, Allie DeGray was crowned the Middlesex League Champion, with a new school record of 0:55.32.

In the 500 Yard Freestyle, Angie Martinez finished 14th and Mackenzie Grace finished 15th.

The 200 Yard Freestyle Relay team of Laila Atoui, Mackenzie Grace, Samantha Bordonaro, and Lucy Wagner took 5th place with a 1:52.90.

“I’m very pleased they lowered their time significantly,” Byrne said.

Emma Santoro was crowned Middlesex League Champion in the 100 Yard Backstroke.

“She had a great time, 1:02.63,” coach Byrne said.

Laila Atoui came in 8th place for the Warriors.

For the third straight year in the 100 Breaststroke, Audrey Cook took 1st place to become the three-time Middlesex League Champion.

Lucy Wagner came in 6th place.

The 400 Yard Freestyle Relay came in 2nd. Allie DeGray, Emma Santoro, Grace McHugh, and Audrey Cook are knocking on the door of a new school record.

“They are about 1 second off our school record,” Byrne explained. “So we think that could fall with the next two championship meets.”

On the day they swam a 3:47.96.

“It was a fabulous meet for all who participated. Many of our team members had their best times, it was a great experience overall. I’m very proud of the girls.

“I have to highlight the 100 Breaststroke, it was really tight and Audrey pulled it out. Her time was a 1:09.78 and second place was a 1:10.35, so less than a second and they pushed each other the whole way and she pulled it out.”

On Cook Byrne said, “She is a gutsy swimmer, she’s the anchor on our 100 and our 400 Freestyle Relays and she’s next years’ captain, along with Laila.”

The meet ended with Lexington’s 359 points edging out Belmont’s 340 for the top spot, Wakefield’s total of 302 landed them on the podium in 3rd place.

Looking ahead, the coach finished by saying, “I’m excited to move on to the North Sectional Championship and State Championships.”

North Sectionals took place yesterday at Boston University. A full story will appear at a later date. States will take place this Saturday, November 11 at MIT.