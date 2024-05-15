A larger than life presence who had impeccable style

LAKEVILLE, MA — Herbert “Herbie” Irving Tripp, of Lakeville, born on March 17, 1940, passed peacefully away on May 10. His departure has left us profoundly saddened.

He was affectionately known as “The Mountain Man,” a title befitting his larger-than-life presence. Herbie was admired for his impeccable style, often described as “so dapper.” His gentle and kind nature endeared him to all who knew him. A man of many loves, he held a special place in his heart for his grandchildren, who lovingly called him “Papa.” Throughout his life, Herbie epitomized the value of extending a helping hand and took immense pride in witnessing the growth and successes of his children and grandchildren.

Herbie is preceded in death by his beloved wife Joanne L. (Quinn) Tripp; his father Irving Herbert Tripp; mother Florence Caperello Tripp; sister Gloria Tripp Stoddard of Franklin, NC; and niece Cynthia Lee Stoddard. He is survived by his children Jay Herbert Tripp and daughter-in-law Darlene Tripp of Groveland and Emily Marie Tripp Hogan and son-in-law John P. Hogan of Haverhill. Also survived by cousin Edward Moranville of Lakeville; nephew Dana Stoddard of Franklin, NC; grandchildren Joanne M. Hogan and Kevin; Erin K. Hogan; Johnny P. Hogan Jr.; Noah J. Hogan of Haverhill; Sarah K. Tripp; and Rachel J. Tripp of Groveland. He is also survived by his kitty-cat, Spooky.

His funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, May17 at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests considering donations to St. Joseph’s Indian School, PO Box 100, Chamberlain, SD 57325 or at stjo.org/flowers. For guestbook and directions, visit mcdonaldfs.com.

As we bid farewell to Herbie Tripp, we are reminded of the words immortalized by Billy Joel, “Sing us a song tonight while we’re all in the mood for a melody and you’ve got us feeling alright.”