Loved gardening, dancing and singing

WAKEFIELD — Joyce M. Langone (Hale), 97, of Wakefield, passed away on January 19. She was born on January 8, 1927. Joyce was a resilient and generous woman who faced many difficulties in life with a positive attitude. She was outgoing, social and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Joyce was a devoted mother to her children Lisa Hopkins, David Renner (deceased), Donna Allen and Linda McCurry. She is also survived by her grandchildren Julianne, Jimmy, Stacy, Kim, Kelly and Shaun, as well as her stepchildren from the Langone family. Joyce had many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who brought her immense joy.

In her professional life, Joyce worked as a secretary for many years at American Mutual in Wakefield.

Joyce was a member of the First Parish Congregational Church in Wakefield where she found solace and strength in her faith. Outside of work and her religious activities, Joyce had a variety of hobbies that brought her happiness. She loved flowers and gardening and was an active member of the Wakefield Garden Club. Joyce also had a passion for dancing and she loved to sing. She cherished her family and friends and enjoyed traveling to new places.

A memorial service to celebrate Joyce’s life will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m. at The First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Wakefield. She will be buried immediately afterward at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. A celebration of her life will be held following the services.