Albion Street on a day in June (Frank Conte Photo)

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD —— The office of Community and Economic Development has been busy.

Last week, Director Erin Kokinda updated the Town Council on her work regarding the final Bike and Pedestrian Plan and the MBTA multi-family zoning district mandated by the state.

Kokinda also provided a general overview of her department’s functions and recent activity.

In general, she explained, the office of Community and Economic Development strategically positions the town to compete regionally for economic development, shapes strategies and goals, analyzes the effectiveness of town activities and promotions and aims to increase the town’s commercial and industrial tax base.

Toward those ends, Kokinda told the Council, her office supports a range of services and initiatives, including: business/non-profit support; commercial real estate searches/promotion; programming for business growth; planning and housing efforts for town; marketing; cultivating partnerships with regional stakeholders; seeking grant opportunities for economic growth; and event planning.

In terms of business/nonprofit support, Kokinda said that over 100 businesses/non-profits have been assisted by her office since July 1, 2022. That support includes helping businesses locate sites, streamlining permitting processes; producing a newsletter to businesses and connecting to business development organizations including the Wakefield Area Chamber of Commerce and various state agencies.

Kokinda said that her office also connects with local commercial property owners, including retail, office, housing, mixed-use and industrial property owners, and tries to streamline processes and connect them with the correct town department to meet their needs.

She also listed a number of programs and webinars that her office has sponsored to assist and facilitate communications among the town’s small businesses. She also discussed past and future plans to assist in prioritizing goals and strategies for economic development initiatives.

Kokinda noted that Wakefield is now a “Housing Choice Community” as a result of producing a certain number of housing units in the last five years and by adopting best practices related to housing production. She observed that Wakefield is one of 95 Massachusetts communities so designated. Wakefield is eligible for Housing Choice Grants, a competitive grant program that awards funds for various improvements in communities that have shown commitment to advancing sustainable housing production and have the “Housing Choice” designation.

She pointed out that Wakefield’s “affordable” housing stock currently sits at 8.71 percent. Once a community reaches 10 percent, it has greater control over 40B applications.

Kokinda discussed her office’s efforts in terms of marketing the town and networking. She mentioned a Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism Grant and new business digital marketing packets about Wakefield that were produced.

In terms of networking, Kokinda attends monthly economic development brainstorming sessions with other Economic Development Directors in Massachusetts. She also participates in monthly calls with the Massachusetts Secretary of Economic Development, Yvonne Hao. She attends regional economic development events, specifically Middlesex 3 Coalition to learn the newest trends in real estate, development and the business environment.

She talked about her office’s role in “Project Popup,” activating two mobile units at 500 Main Street for local emerging entrepreneurs to have the opportunity to experience a brick-and-mortar concept at a subsidized rate. Tenants include: Oolie Boolie Baubles (local jeweler); Pure Essentials (candles and room essentials); and Inspire Cafe (managed by the Boys and Girls Club and run by individuals with diverse abilities). She called it a “perfect example of a public-private-nonprofit partnership to activate South Main Street.

Kokinda also discussed her office’s role in seeking and obtaining grants to promote economic growth. Her office worked with the Engineering Department to obtain $2 million for water main improvements to support new development and secured an Urban Agenda Grant Program in the amount of $50,000 for the Wakefield Master Plan 2033. She also worked with Engineering to obtain $115,000 to enhance Greenwood’s commercial district with new sidewalks, wayfinding, and ADA-compliant ramps, as well as a Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism Grant of $45,000 for a “Shop Local” campaign.

She concluded her presentation with a plug for Town Day 2023.

“After the success of last year’s Town Day, we will be hosting our second event on October 7, 2023, at the Lower Common,” she said. Exhibitors will include local businesses, nonprofits, and Town committees. Music, children’s activities, cornhole tournament, beer garden, local food vendors and a scavenger hunt are all tentatively part of this year’s lineup. The event is a partnership between the town of Wakefield and the Wakefield Area Chamber of Commerce.