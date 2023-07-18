JACK PENNEY is hitting .275 with 2 home runs and a team-high 12 RBI for the Orleans Firebirds this season. Penney will be starting at 3rd base for the East Division in the CCBL All-Star game this Saturday at Whitehouse Field in Harwich. (Raj Das, ED Photography)

HARWICH — Wakefield’s Jack Penney was recently named a 2023 Cape Cod Baseball League All-Star.

Penney, who concluded his sophomore baseball season at Notre Dame in May, was one of 10 players selected as starters for the East Division.

The 3rd baseman is hitting .275 with 25 hits in 91 at-bats through 27 games this summer season for the Orleans Firebirds. His 2 home runs are tied for the team lead and he also has a team-high 12 RBI and 17 walks. He’s second with 14 runs scored.

The Wakefield native had 41 hits in 170 at-bats for the Irish this season including a team-high 10 homers and 27 RBI.

Heading into the All-Star break, Penney and the Firebirds are 15-14, good for 2nd in the East Division with 30 points.

The Cape Cod Baseball League is the top collegiate summer baseball league in the country, a place where the best of the best college baseball players compete.

The list of notable MLB players who competed in the CCBL is never-ending.

Playing for the Firebirds, Penney will join an impressive group of Orleans alumni including Hall-of-Famers Carlton Fisk and Frank Thomas, Nomar Garciaparra, Brewers starter Corbin Burnes, Rockies legend Todd Helton, Braves catcher Sean Murphy, Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford and Cubs starter Marcus Stroman.

The 2023 Cape Cod Baseball League All-Star game will take place this Saturday, July 22 at Whitehouse Field in Harwich. Tickets for $10 are on sale now at www.capecodba