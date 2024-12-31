Area’s Habitat for Humanity mourns President Jimmy Carter

LOWELL — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Lowell joins the world in mourning the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and joins observances around the world to remember his life of service. He and Rosalynn Carter have served as Habitat for Humanity’s most famous volunteers over the 35 years they helped to build affordable housing with the organization.

“Our prayers and condolences are with the Carter family. Habitat was lucky to have an advocate like President Carter and he will remain an inspiration as we continue the work he was so passionate about.,” shares Sheilagh Carlisle, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Lowell.

“Our hearts are heavy. We have lost a treasured friend and true champion of people and communities everywhere. As we grieve, however, we are also filled with a tremendous sense of gratitude for the life of this incomparable servant leader and comforted by knowing he is now reunited with his beloved wife, Rosalynn.,” said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. “President and Mrs. Carter began volunteering with Habitat for Humanity near their home in southwest Georgia, soon bringing worldwide attention to the need for decent and affordable housing. We are grateful for the incredible impact the Carters have had on Habitat and on the families who have benefited from their shining example. The Carters put Habitat for Humanity on the map, and their legacy will live on in every family we serve around the world.”

After leaving the White House, the Carters sought out meaningful ways to continue their commitment to social justice and basic human rights. They first volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Americus, Georgia, near their home of Plains, in March 1984. Later that same year, the Carters joined Habitat volunteers in New York City’s Lower East Side to renovate an abandoned building in partnership with families in need of affordable housing. That trip marked Habitat for Humanity’s first Jimmy Carter Work Project (later renamed the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project). Each year since then, the Carters have volunteered with Habitat to build or improve houses alongside homeowners in communities across the United States and around the world. President Carter also served as a member of the organization’s board of directors from 1984-1987.

“I think every human being has within himself or herself a desire to reach out to others and to share some of our blessings with those who are in need,” President Carter has said. “What’s opened up that avenue for me and my wife and hundreds and thousands of others is Habitat for Humanity. It makes it easy for us to reach out and work side by side with the homeowner who’s never had a decent house, perhaps. I haven’t been on a Habitat project that I wasn’t thrilled and inspired, and wept.”

Inspiring millions over the last three decades, President and Mrs. Carter worked alongside more than 104,000 volunteers across the U.S. and in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair 4,390 homes. Since its founding in 1976, Habitat has served more than 46 million people around the world.

In 2016, Habitat named President and Mrs. Carter as the inaugural Habitat Humanitarians for their extraordinary dedication to service in alignment with Habitat’s vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

Habitat for Humanity will be celebrating President Carter’s life of service with local observances. To learn more or to share a tribute, visit habitat.org.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Lowell was founded in Lowell in 1991 as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. The group serves 16 towns in Northern Middlesex community: Bedford, Billerica, Burlington, Carlisle, Chelmsford, Concord, Dracut, Dunstable, Lowell, No Reading, Reading, Tewksbury, Tyngsboro, Wakefield, Westford, and Wilmington.