BOSTON — The Wakefield High boys’ indoor track and field team delivered outstanding performances in their first meet, showcasing their depth and talent across multiple events on their way to a victory over Stoneham at The Track at New Balance on Dec. 19.

In the shot put, Carter Jefferson had a throw of 34’5.75”, while Brudnik secured a solid 29’6.5”.

In the high jump, JaMauri Belmer cleared an impressive 6’0” to take first place, with Jake Mastroianni jumping 5’2”.

In the long jump, Belmer soared to a remarkable 20’11.5”, earning first place, while Mititchev jumped 17’0” for second place.

In the 55M dash, Isaac Melo clocked in at 7.07 for third place, with Belmer close behind in 7.08, Adam Levy in 7.13 and Aiden Jones ran a 7.28.

In the 55M hurdles, Brody Wyatt dominated with a first-place finish at 8.94, while Jefferson clocked 9.31 and Aidan Martin finished in 9.98.

In the mile, Brandon Nett claimed first with a 4:47, with Devin DeBeradinis (4:51) and Ciriello (4:58) rounding out the top three.

In the 600 meters, Wyatt secured first place with a time of 1:32.25, while Martin (1:35.66) and Taylor Miller (1:41.38) followed.

In the 1000 meters, Alec Buonopane-Cohen led the way at 2:50.67 and first place, closely followed by Aidan Burd (2:50.93) in second place. Evan Buonopane-Cohen ran a 2:55.57 and Marcello Caruso ran a 2:29.16.

In the 300 meters, Melo sprinted to first place with an impressive 36.79, Jackson Conley ran a 39.09 and Edgard ran a 39.83.

In the 2 mile, Andrew Nett took first with a stellar time of 10:15, followed by Viselli (10:42) and Galante (11:01).

The 4×200 meter relay team of Meneguello, Jefferson, Conley and Levy finished with a solid time of 1:40.02 for the win.

The 4×400 meter relay team also took first place, clocking in at 3:45.11, thanks to stellar splits by Burd, Wyatt, Evan Buonopane-Cohen and Alec Buonopane-Cohen.

Wakefield met Melrose back at The Track yesterday after press time. A full story will appear at a later date. The Warriors will take on Watertown this Friday, 4 p.m. at Boston University.