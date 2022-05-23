WAKEFIELD — Hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts took part in the annual Boston Wounded Vets Run that wound through several communities yesterday afternoon.

Bikers put their kick stands up at the Boston Harley-Davidson dealership in Revere around 1 p.m. and soon after entered Wakefield on Farm Street, turning west on Water Street and then south onto Main Street as they headed for their final stop at Anthony’s in Malden.

Boston’s Annual Wounded Vet Bike Run Inspired by Cpl. Vincent Mannion Brodeur began in 2011. One of the most severely wounded veterans in the nation, Vinnie is the recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. After surviving 40 operations and a yearlong coma Vincent has become an inspiration for people throughout the nation.

Every year Boston’s Wounded Vet Run is dedicated to different veterans. All proceeds raised go towards housing modifications to suite a comfortable living for the disabled veteran. Besides housing modifications, funds are also used to improve the quality of life of disabled veterans.

Recreational needs, cars, and basic living needs are also other fields of charity the ride is dedicated to.

The event is sponsored by the Italian-American War Veterans, a federally chartered non-profit veteran’s organization.