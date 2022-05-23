A great family man and friend who had a wonderful sense of humor

WAKEFIELD — Anthony J. “Tony 98” Capone, of Wakefield, died Wednesday, May 18 at the Lahey Clinic and Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Boston on August 15, 1931 he was the son of the late Gerald and Josephine Capone.

Tony was raised in the North End of Boston and had been a longtime Wakefield resident, having moved to town 53 years ago to raise his family. He was a great family man and friend who had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved hosting his family for Sunday dinners and enjoyed a good glass of wine and dirty martini. Together with his late wife, Tony enjoyed traveling. He loved going out to eat and, generous to a fault, always picked up the check. He was the life of the party and loved to entertain at his house. He was also a football fanatic.

Tony was the beloved husband of the late Nancy S. (Miller) Capone. He was the loving father of Robin Capone of Andover and Jodi Cabot of Salem. He was the step-father of Sheri Koren-Hunter of Tyngsborough. He was the cherished “Papa” to Anthony, Nicholas and Evelyn Shea of Andover and Aristotle Cabot-Booras of Boston. He was the loving uncle of Grace Brogna of West Palm Beach, Fla. and Carlo Brogna of Fez, Morocco. He was the brother of the late Gerald & Philip Capone and Angelina Brogna. He is also survived by former son-in-law Joseph Shea of Reading.

A Graveside Service will be held at the Forest Glade Cemetery, Lowell St., Wakefield on Tuesday, May 24 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield prior to from 10-11 a.m.