Talented guitarist, enjoyed boogie boarding, ability to fix almost anything

WAKEFIELD — James ‘Jim’ Healey of Newburyport, formerly of Wakefield passed away at home surrounded by family on June 3 after an eight year battle with cancer that he fought with courage and dignity. He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Joann; his children: Justin, Meghan and Lauren; and his siblings and their families.

Jim graduated WHS class of 1975. He received his MFA from MassArt and spent his 20’s as an art teacher, before receiving his MA State HVAC license. As an HVAC Technician for 30 years, he worked throughout the Northshore, Boston and locally as the owner of Jim’s Heating and Cooling. Often helping friends and family solve AC issues in the summer and heating issues in the winter, he was known for his honesty, quickness to lend a helping hand and an ability to fix almost anything.

Despite his battle with cancer, Jim maintained an active lifestyle. He was a talented guitarist with a passion for bluegrass and enjoyed activities ranging from boogie boarding to bird watching. He was a regular member of several local jam sessions where he always had a smile and words of encouragement. He spent many joy filled days boogie boarding at Salisbury Beach, biking the rail trail, hiking at Maudslay Park or visiting the White Mountains with Joann. He would end a long day by relaxing with his favorite craft beer. He lived each day to the fullest.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, pcf.org.