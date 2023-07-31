WAKEFIELD — Jean (MacKay) Longfellow, of Stoneham, 97, died on March 10 after a brief illness. Wife of the late George Longfellow.

Mother of Gary Longfellow and wife Cindy of Colorado; and Tom Longfellow and wife Barbara Kelly of Vermont. Grandmother of Sarah Longfellow of North Carolina; Brendan Longfellow of Vermont; Tara Williamson of Arizona; and Sam Longfellow and wife, Lindsey of Colorado. Great-great grandmother of Natalie, Leena, and Reed El-Assi; Joshua and Courden Williamson; and Emery Longfellow. Sister of Billie MacKay of Stoneham; Margaret (Peggy) Cox of Reading; Janet Thompson and husband Howard of Reading; and the late Donald MacKay; Kenneth (Pat) MacKay; and Patricia Cotty. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, August 2 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, c/o Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St., #19, Malden, MA 02148.