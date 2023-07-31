BOSTON—State Senator Jason Lewis and State Representatives Kate Lipper-Garabedian and Donald Wong announced that Wakefield is receiving $659,984 in Chapter 90 funds from the state to fund local transportation infrastructure, as part of a $200 million allocation to support transportation-related improvements, including road and bridge repairs, across Massachusetts.

Along with designating funding for individual communities, the legislation also authorizes $175 million for grant programs that will further assist municipalities with various transportation-related projects. This includes $25 million for each of the following:

• Municipal small bridge program;

• Complete streets program;

• Bus transit infrastructure program;

• Grants to increase and improve access to mass transit and commuter rail stations;

• Grants for municipalities and regional transit authorities to purchase electric vehicles and the infrastructure needed to support them;

• Funding for pavement and surface improvements on state and municipal roadways; and

• New funding dedicated to additional transportation support based on road mileage, which is particularly helpful for rural communities.

“I’m very pleased that the state legislature is providing these critical funds to our local communities for transportation improvements,” said Lewis (D-Winchester). “I know that this money will certainly be put to good use in Wakefield improving roads, sidewalks, and other infrastructure.”

“I was glad to join the legislature in voting to appropriate these funds to our municipalities, including for the Complete Streets program, road infrastructure for buses, and enhanced access to mass transit,” said Lipper-Garabedian, the Melrose Democrat. “Such investments are critical for quality of life, including in a District that has commuter rail and public buses in addition to being contiguous to the Orange Line, and to meet our climate goals.”

Wong, the Republican of Saugus, said in a separate release that he supported the municipal road and bridge bill that authorizes $375 million in state bond appropriations to help cities and towns maintain their local transportation infrastructure.

House Bill 4013 includes $200 million in Chapter 90 roadway money and an additional $150 million for six transportation-related state grant programs municipalities can access for funding assistance. The bill also contains $25 million in municipal road construction funding to assist rural communities, specifically those with a population of less than 10,000 and a population density under 500 people per square mile.

House Bill 4013 represents a compromise reached by a six-member Conference Committee that worked to resolve the differences between prior versions of the bill approved by the House and Senate earlier this year. The bill was enacted in both branches on July 27 and is now before Governor Maura Healey for her review and signature.

Wong said House Bill 4013 will provide $659,984.20 in Chapter 90 funding for Wakefield for Fiscal Year 2024. Established in 1973, the Chapter 90 program allocates funding annually to all 351 Massachusetts cities and towns on a reimbursable basis, using a formula that takes into account the weighted average of a community’s local road mileage (58.33%), population (20.83%) and employment (20.83%).

Representative Wong noted that Chapter 90 money can be used for a variety of purposes, including road resurfacing, sidewalk repairs, traffic signalization, crosswalks, and street lighting. Other eligible construction projects include structural work on bridges, culverts, footbridges and pedestrian bridges, and retaining walls.

Communities can also use Chapter 90 funding for the purchase or long-term lease of certain road-building equipment specifically related to a Chapter 90 project, such as backhoes, catch basin cleaners, concrete mixers, excavators and pavers.