WAKEFIELD — For the 13th consecutive year, The New England 65 Plus Runners Club chose the Wakefield Educational Foundation as a beneficiary of proceeds from Jerry’s Run for All Ages which took place on November 4.

This year, the New England 65 Plus Runners Club has generously donated $3,000 to the Wakefield Educational Foundation.

“WEF greatly appreciates its partnership with the 65 Plus Runners Club and thanks the Club and its members for their ongoing generosity. Donations from this annual event have become an integral contribution to scholastic grants enhancing the educational experience for all Wakefield students,” says WEF’s Race Committee Chair Violeta Yu.

Two hundred and twenty runners ranging in age from 7-89 participated in this year’s race on November 4.

Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray, a supporter of the NE65+ Runner’s Club, was on hand to give out awards to all winners in each of the age divisions.

WEF partnered with the Race Committee to provide a water stop as well as post-race snacks and baked goods. WEF is proud to take part in this annual community event.

To support the grant process, WEF receives generous funding from key local business partners, private donors, and a series of annual fundraisers including: WEF’s Wakefield Public Schools Calendar showcasing student art; the S.T.A.R.S. program recognizing exemplary WPS staff; the Online Auction and the Adult Spelling Bee. WEF has awarded over $680,000 across the Wakefield Public Schools since 1989. Learn more by following WEF on Twitter or Facebook, or go to WEF01880.org.