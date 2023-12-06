WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s girls’ swim All-Star list for 2023 included multiple members of the Wakefield High Freedom Division champions.

The Warriors had a relay team and three individuals make the All-Conference team to highlight their terrific season in which they went 5-2-1 in the regular season to take the Freedom Div. title and ended the postseason with a strong 3rd place finish at states.

The 200 medley relay team made All-Conference. That team of senior captain Grace McHugh, junior Audrey Cook and freshmen Allie DeGray and Emma Santoro were also All-Stars in the 400 freestyle relay.

DeGray was All-Conference in the 50 Freestyle and the 100 Freestyle as well.

Cook was All-Conference in the 100 Breaststroke. She was also an All-Star in the 200 Freestyle.

Santoro was All-Conference in the 100 Backstroke.

In addition to McHugh, the Warriors will lose seniors, captain Mackenzie Grace and Natalie Chankhour next season. Wakefield will return multiple strong swimmers next year including All-Stars Cook, DeGray and Santoro.