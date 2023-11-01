WHS graduate loved cooking, traveling and the beach

WAKEFIELD — Joelle Marie Filoramo, 36, of Wakefield, died on Sunday, October 29, unexpectedly at home.

Born in Winchester on April 11, 1987, she was the daughter of Joseph and Janet (Bonner) Filoramo.

Joelle was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 2005. She had been working most recently at Tavern in the Square in Woburn, although Joelle’s most favorite job was that of “aunt”; her two nephews brought joy to every morsel of her being. She loved gardening, attending concerts, and traveling, most especially to any beach or to the various Great Wolf Lodges across the country. Joelle was very adventurous in the kitchen and loved to cook and to bake. She also loved shopping and was very generous.

In addition to her parents, Joelle is survived by her sister Michelle Crimaldi and her husband Dean of Woburn, her brother Peter Filoramo of Boston; her two nephews Dominic and Anthony Crimaldi; her two cousins Sam Colangelo and Mike Weaver, and her boyfriend James Bida of Wakefield. She is also survived by her grandmother Joanne (Harrington) Bonner and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Lazarus Center for Healing Shrine/ St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Monday, November 6 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you take a loved one to dinner.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.