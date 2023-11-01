Auto-Thentic owner loved traveling to Ireland

NORTH READING — Timothy “Tim” McCarthy of North Reading died on October 29, 2023. He was born on October 5, 1945, a son of the late Michael and Margaret McCarthy.

He was the beloved husband of Mary Ann McCarthy. Tim was the loving father of Fiona Maxwell and her husband Craig of North Reading, Paul McCarthy and his fiancée Sherri Ohlson of North Reading, Julie Shomos and her husband Ted of Middleton, and Bernadette DeStefano and her husband David of North Reading. He was the brother of Mary Tannian of North Reading, Margaret Dwyer and her husband Vinny of North Reading, Kate Bradfield and her husband Oliver of England, John McCarthy of Ireland, Christy McCarthy and his wife Mary of England, Helen Connolly and her husband Jerry of Ireland, Bernie Lyons of Ireland, Bridget McCarthy and her husband Oliver of Ireland and the late Jerry, Paddy and Michael McCarthy. He was the grandfather of Eimile, Owen, Grace, Andrew, Avery and Abi.

Tim is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

Tim was the proud owner of Auto-Thentic Automotive in Wakefield for 45 years and passed on the business to his family upon his retirement but still enjoyed working on sports cars when he could.

He loved listening and dancing to Irish music with his friends and family, and took many trips to Ireland to visit his family. He looked forward to every minute of those trips.

Tim loved to work in his yard and you could find him in the winter months outside splitting wood to make sure his fire kept everyone warm.

Above all, Tim loved his family with all his heart and so looked forward to Friday night family dinners at Kitty’s in North Reading.

The funeral will be from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park Street and Rte. 28), North Reading at Reading line, on Friday, Nov. 3 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Theresa’s Church, 63 Winter St. (Rte. 62), North Reading at 10:30 a.m.

Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Thursday 4-8 p.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, North Reading.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim’s name to Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Suite 500, Woburn, MA 01801.