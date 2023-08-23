US Army veteran enjoyed a life well-lived

WAKEFIELD — John Walter “Wally” Moccia III passed away peacefully on August 12, 2023 at the age of 74. While battling many medical issues, he spent his last year returning to his roots and enjoying farm life with his son’s family.

He was born to the late John Walter Moccia II and Jeanne Moccia of Wakefield on April 26,1949. At age 7, he started playing the drums and his passion for music began. He won battle of the bands in high school and went on to play in his adult life with Summerdale Junction, his music bringing him up and down the East Coast.

Wally lived a very interesting life. He graduated from Wakefield Memorial High School in 1967. At 20 years old, he enlisted in the Army and served for four years. He held many jobs such as working in a horse-barn, local clubs, and as a livery driver, but he ultimately spent his career working for the MBTA. He loved telling stories about many things he saw and experienced working at the MBTA, including the time he found and rescued a pet monkey.

He enjoyed the finer things in life, evident in his passion for classic cars and good food. He spent his spare time cruising in his classic cars to local car shows. He grew up eating and learning to cook the best homemade Italian food, and as a true Wakefieldian, he could tell you all the best local spots to grab a bite. He was passionate about his hometown and served on many committees, including the CCC’s, the Lions Club, Member of the Masons, and the Wakefield Independence Committee. He was proud to help bring the best parades to Wakefield.

Wally is survived by his brother James Moccia and wife Lynne Moccia of Amesbury; and his three children: daughter Nina Moccia and wife Nichole Moccia of Groton, MA, daughter Bianca Keough and husband Brett Keough of Haiku, HI, and his son Anthony Moccia and wife Sarah Moccia of Hudson, NH. He is also survived by his grandchildren, nieces, cousins and friends.

A celebration of Wally’s life will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Crystal Community Club, 77 Preston St., Wakefield, MA.