Avid skier enjoyed hiking, dancing with wife and good home cooking

WAKEFIELD — Robert J. Barbagallo, age 83, of Wakefield, died peacefully on Monday, August 21, at the Kaplan Hospice House in Danvers.

Bob was born in Boston on November 16, 1939 and was the son of the late Peter and Concettina (Amenta) Barbagallo.

Bob was raised and educated in Somerville, MA. He attended Boston University and graduated with a business degree. Bob went on to work as a purchaser at Stone and Webster in Boston, then in sales at Northeast Cryogenics. He was a longtime member of the Makusue Ski Club, where he met his wife Sherry. The two lived in Jamaica Plain, then moved to Wakefield in 1970, where they have lived ever since.

In addition to being an avid skier, Bob loved working in his garden and sharing his vegetables with family, friends and neighbors. He enjoyed hiking in the White Mountains, golfing with his friends, dancing with his wife, and enjoyed good home cooking. Above all, Bob was a family man who most enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Bob was the devoted husband of Sherry I (Driscoll) Barbagallo, and the loving father of Christopher Barbagallo and wife Kim of Tewksbury, and Suzette Fabbri and husband Bryan of Wakefield.

He was the beloved grandfather “Pa” of Sam Barbagallo and Bryan, Jimmy and Kevin Fabbri. Bob is survived by brother, Ronald Barbagallo of Boston. He was the brother of the late Mary Hanson, Charles Barbagallo, Pasquale Barbagallo, Joan Howard, Joseph Barbagallo, Gloria Andonian, and Albert Barbagallo. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, August 24 from 4-7 p.m. His funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Friday, August 25 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sisters of St. Joseph, 85 Bethany Road, Framingham, MA 01702.