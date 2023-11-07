Explored the depths of the ocean, found solace in the Maine woods and searched for culinary adventures

BERKLEY — Joseph G. D’Ambrosio, resident of Berkley and formerly of Wakefield and Methuen, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 2 at the age of 56. Born on February 13, 1967, in Melrose to Beverly A. (LeBlanc) D’Ambrosio and the late Angelo R. D’Ambrosio, Joseph was a remarkable soul who touched the lives of many with his kind heart and infectious spirit.

Joe’s journey through life was filled with diverse experiences and achievements. In his younger years, he attended Northeast Regional Vocational School, where he honed his skills and passion for plumbing, ultimately becoming a Master Plumber. His dedication to the craft allowed him to establish his own plumbing business.

His thirst for knowledge and adventure led him to explore the depths of the ocean as a PADI Certified Scuba Diver. Joseph’s love for the underwater world brought him great joy and countless cherished memories. Additionally, he channeled his precision and focus into competitive firearm shooting, competing nationally and showcasing his exceptional talent.

Joe’s compassionate nature propelled his career as a Facilities Technician in the pharmaceutical industry, most recently working at Moderna. Joe was exceptionally proud of his efforts to aid in the successful manufacturing of the COVID vaccine, knowing that his efforts were making a meaningful impact on people’s lives.

Outside of work, Joe cherished his time spent with his beloved wife, Terri and his children. Family meant the world to him and he treasured every moment shared together. Joe’s warm and friendly disposition ensured that he made friends easily, leaving a lasting impression on everyone he encountered.

The outdoors held a special place in Joe’s heart. He found solace in the tranquility of the Maine woods, riding his ATV and exploring the beauty of nature. He also enjoyed traveling to new destinations in search of culinary adventures, delighting in trying new restaurants and savoring different cuisines.

The ocean and beach were sources of serenity for Joe, where he found solace and peace. He loved the vibrant blue waters of the Caribbean and the picturesque landscapes of Arizona. These destinations became the backdrop for cherished memories with loved ones, embodying the adventurous spirit that Joe embodied throughout his life.

As we bid farewell to Joe, we are reminded of the indelible impact he had on our lives. His memory will live on through the laughter and joy he brought, as well as his selfless acts of kindness. We take comfort in knowing that Joe’s essence will forever be a part of us, serving as a reminder to embrace life’s adventures and to cherish the connections we make along the way.

Joe was the beloved husband of Terri A. (Vasapollo) D’Ambrosio with whom he shared 10 years of marriage. Devoted father of Adam, Julianne and Jonathan D’Ambrosio all of Wakefield; Tara D’Alessandro and her husband Michael of Norwood; and Alexandra Hardie and her husband Stuart of Whitman. Loving brother of Lisa Dente and her husband David of Gold Canyon, AZ and Laurie Roy and her husband Stephen of Tewksbury. Proud BooBoo of Jayden, Brooklyn, Alessia and Bryson. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and his in-laws, Joe and Lucy Vasapollo.

Family and friends are invited to gather in honor of Joe’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, on Friday, November 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday at 9 a.m. before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield for his funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For online tribute or directions, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.