WAKEFIELD’s Sophia Anderson (left) and Mia Kenny had strong games in a 3-0 first round win over Norton. Kenny had 6 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks, 11 digs and 15 serve receptions while Anderson served 90 percent with 6 aces and added 10 digs and 8 serve receptions. (Portraits by Frank Photo)

To host Newburyport tonight with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line

WAKEFIELD — History was made on Friday, Nov. 3 when the Wakefield Warrior girls’ volleyball team secured their first ever home playoff victory with a 3-0 sweep over No. 26 seed Norton in the opening round of the Div. 3 playoffs to improve to 14-7 and continue their playoff journey tonight. The 6th seeded Warriors won in sets of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-12 and will host their second playoff game this evening when they take on No. 10 seed Newburyport (14-7) at 6 p.m. in Sweet 16 play.

Should Wakefield win tonight, they will host No. 18 Norwell for a chance to advance for the first time to D3 Final 4 play, with a quarterfinal game taking place over the weekend at a time to be announced.

It was a well-rounded effort against Norton across the board from Wakefield, who served flawlessly all night and relied on a handful of different hitters for offense, led officially by Savannah Cummings with 7 kills and Mia Kenny with 6. On the serving line, Brooklyn Calder was a flawless 100 percent and Sophia Anderson served with an over 90 percent accuracy rate.

According to coach Kayla Wyland, it was a season-best performance from the team. “This was definitely the best we’ve played all year. It feels amazing. To share it with this team, this group of girls, and the best coaching staff is incredible. These athletes earned this. This team will go down in history, which is special. We’re ready to earn another win on the home court again in the round of 16.”

The Warriors got out to a quick lead in set 1 behind great serving from Maddie Keohane and three great kills from Kenny. Anderson had a great dig that helped set up a kill from Cummings to give Wakefield a big 10-1 lead, which would set the tone for the night. Lea Carangelo and Cara Carangelo both added kills to extend the lead, 14-6. A series of Wakefield hiccups allowed Norton to crawl back just briefly before Kenny finished the job with two straight kills to end the set with a win, 25-15.

It was a more even set two with Norton taking a brief 4-3 lead but Wakefield righted the ship with two Cummings kills and a block kill from a strong Lea Carangelo. Anderson was also strong at the service line and had a service point and ace before a massive slam by Cummings gave Wakefield a 13-10 lead. Cummings would have two more kills and an ace and Lila Arkinstall had a strong block up front to keep Wakefield up 19-12. Arkinstall tallied two more kills before Anderson ended the set with an ace, 25-14.

Wakefield had an easier time in set three, a 25-12 dominating set, behind a great Kenny service run and hits from Arkinstall, Carangelo, Cummings and Kenny.

After the game coach Wyland credited the team for a solid top to bottom effort.

“We knew that Norton was strong, and they have played many strong teams- including the No. 1 team in our division (Medfield). We were not underestimating them based on ranking but the girls played well and consistent and I’m so proud of their composure and focus,” the coach said.

One of the most important elements over the night was Wakefield’s “lights out” serving, particularly from Calder and Anderson.

“We served 94 percent, the best we have all season,” confirmed Wyland. “The best part is that they were not easy serves, they were aggressive, consistent serves and that is a dangerous combo. Brooklyn and Sophia were clutch in important moments.”

Wakefield benefitted from the hard hitting of Kenny and Cummings in all three matches.

Says the coach, “Mia has grown this season. She can attack from anywhere and she has made it apparent that we need to utilize her offensively often. I feel like that aggressive hitting really set the tone.”

And she notes that Cummings is a tricky player to plan against.

“I’m glad that she is on our team and I’m not playing against her,” said Wyland. “She swings hard but also has her tricky tip and has learned how to run 31s, back 1s, and slides. She’s thinking ahead.”

Settter Lea Carangelo tallies up the assists but also contributes with kills and that was on display against Norton. Her leadership is also appreciated.

Notes Wyland, “Lea is such an all-around leader who has learned how to set a variety of options and gotten so consistent. On top of all of this, her attack is deadly. Also, she was 100 percent from the service line. Her jump float is incredible.”

Now, it’s time to focus on a team who will certainly challenge the Warriors. Newburyport comes to town with an identical 14-7 record.

Says coach Wyland, “They’ve always been a strong program and they have a lot of playoff experience. We have been studying film. They have a strong offensive lineup and a great libero. That all being said, it will come down to controlling what we can control. If we serve well and work hard to stay in system, we can take this match.”

Wyland ended with a quick message to the Red Sea.

“The fans have been awesome. Come see the team in action in person at a home playoff match.”

Norwell’s 3-2 upset of No. 2 Nipmuc in the Sweet 16 last night means that if the Warriors can win tonight, they would host that match as well.