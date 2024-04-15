SAUGUS — Josephine M. Brickley, of Saugus and a former longtime resident of Wakefield died Thursday April 11 at Chestnut Woods Rehabilitation of Saugus at the age of 101 years old.

Born in Somerville, September 11, 1922 she was the daughter of the late Charels S. and Mary C. (Magliozzi) Antetomaso. Josephine was a cashier for many years at Finest Grocery Store in Wakefield.

Josephine was the beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Brickley. She was the loving mother of Stephen Brickley and Kathy of Saugus and William Brickley and Terry of Delaware. Sister of the late Arthur and Anthony Antetomaso, Marie Cahill and Alice DellArciprete. Josephine is also survived by her three grandchildren: Brian, Jennifer and Chris; and five great grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, April 16 at 125 p.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 125 p.m. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery Wakefield. For guestbook and/or directions, visit mcdonaldfs.com.