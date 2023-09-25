Enjoyed the beach, flea markets, reading and shopping

WAKEFIELD — Josephine C. Loconzolo, 91, of Wakefield died Sunday, September 3 at Lahey Clinic Hospital in Burlington.

Born in Boston on May 11, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Josephine (Noe) Loguidice.

Josephine was raised in the West End of Boston. She met the love of her life, Joe, when she went to St. Rocco’s feast in Malden with two of her girlfriends. When he returned home from serving in the US Navy from Japan and Korea they married. They lived in Malden for a few years then moved with her family to Wakefield in 1961. She worked as a hostess at the former Hazlewood Restaurant in Wakefield. Prior to working at Hazlewood, she worked at Dolan and Jenner in Melrose/Woburn making circuit boards. She enjoyed spending time in Hallandale Beach, FL, spending time with her grandchildren and friends, going to the beach, flea markets, cooking, shopping, crocheting, Bingo, cards, reading and cleaning her home.

Enjoy the sunrise, sunsets and the clouds! GO AND ENJOY LIFE XO

She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Loconzolo. She was the loving mother of Linda Dennis and her husband Les of NH; Donna DePierro and her husband Vincent of Tewksbury; and Debra Loconzolo of Wakefield. She was the sister of Joseph Loguidice of FL and the late Frank; James and Rico Loguidice; Camille Terilli; Yolanda Sarno; Helen Vara; Dorothy Marshall; and Mary Miccicci. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren: Melissa Dennis of Malden; Michelle and her husband Travis Haynes of Houston, TX; Vincent Depierro of New Ipswich, NH; Danielle Depierro of Dracut; and Nichole and husband Justin Legar of Chelmsford; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the dedicated and compassionate Wakefield Firefighters, EMTs, caregivers, as well as friends and neighbors for their kindness and support.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at Bear Hill Golf Club, 2 North St., Stoneham on Thursday, September 28 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wakefield Food Pantry, 467 Main St., Wakefield, MA 01880.