WAKEFIELD — Paul E. Boudreau, 76, of Wakefield died peacefully of cancer on September 23 at the Sawtelle Hospice House in Reading.

He was born in Boston on April 28, 1947 and moved to Wakefield with his family in 1953.

Paul was a member of the Wakefield High School class of 1965 and a graduate of Boston College and of the Syracuse University School of Management where he majored in marketing. Paul worked in the hospitality industry at hotels and resorts, mostly in Maine and Florida. He enjoyed writing fictionalized accounts of his work experiences, collecting books and doing yard work in his large yard in Wakefield.

He was the son of the late John C. and Frances M. (Garneau) Boudreau of Wakefield; and is survived by his sister Mary M. (Boudreau) Lowe, brother-in-law Donald E. Lowe and nephew Michael Lowe all of Andover; by his brother John F. Boudreau of Lexington; and by many cousins.

His funeral service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Wednesday, September 27 at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. In lieu of flowers, Paul asked that donations be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Memphis, TN at www.stjude.org. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.