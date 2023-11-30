Adored the ocean

WAKEFIELD — Judith A. Anderson, a beloved wife, cherished step-mother and dedicated friend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 28 at the age of 80. She was born on October 10, 1943, in Winchester to the late Arthur H. and Anna M. (Treacy) Anderson.

Growing up in nearby Wakefield, Judy graduated from Wakefield High School, where she excelled academically and discovered her passion for the color guard. It was during this time that she forged a bond with her best friend Gail Riley, creating a lifelong connection that endured through the years. At the age of 18, Judy embarked on her career with National Grid. Her dedication and commitment shone brightly throughout her 47-year career, where she retired as a dispatcher. Her unwavering work ethic earned her the admiration and respect of those she encountered.

Sharing her warmth and kindness extended beyond the workplace, Judy was an active member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Wakefield. Her faith held a special place in her heart, providing solace and guidance throughout her life. She found joy and serenity in her spiritual journey, constantly seeking ways to deepen her connection with God and her community. In her leisure time, Judy adored the ocean and found solace in its vast beauty. Her infectious smile brightened the lives of those around her and her compassion touched the hearts of all who knew her. Always up for a challenge, she enjoyed tackling crossword puzzles, relishing the satisfaction of conquering each clue.

Judy’s love knew no bounds and she was particularly grateful for her loving husband, Howard, whose unwavering support and companionship enriched her life. Their unbreakable bond was an inspiration to many and their story served as a testament to the enduring power of love. Judy took pleasure in the simple things in life and believed in making the most of every moment. She fulfilled her dreams by swimming with dolphins in Florida, an experience that brought immeasurable joy to her life. Her adventurous spirit and zest for life were contagious, inspiring those around her to live each day to the fullest.

Judith A. Anderson’s legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew her, as her compassion, kindness and zest for life continue to inspire us. May she rest in eternal peace.

Judith was the beloved wife of Howard E. Greenberg with whom she shared 15 years of marriage. Devoted stepmother of Jacqueline Greenberg-Rodriguez and her husband Neftali of Lakeland, FL. Cherished best friend of Gail Riley and Beverly (LeBlanc) D’Ambrosio, both of Wakefield.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather for visiting hours at Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Saturday, December 2 from 9 to 11 a.m., where her funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judy’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or online tribute, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.