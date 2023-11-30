MELROSE — The Melrose Chamber of Commerce is helping us usher in the holidays again this year.

Beginning tonight, the Chamber hosts Home for the Holidays, a citywide holiday open house that ushers in the holiday season in here in Melrose. This event is generously co-sponsored by Metro Credit Union and The Residence at Melrose Station.

Friday evening festivities

5:45 p.m.: Join organizers on the lawn of City Hall for holiday singing with a local group!

6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.: Cheer and sing the City Hall Christmas Tree is lit! Then stroll down towards the YMCA to await Santa’s arrival.

Around 6:30 pm: Led by Melrose High School drummers, Santa Claus will arrive in downtown Melrose atop a fire engine.

***After the trees along Main Street are lit, organizers hope you will join Santa at the Knights of Columbus for pictures, hot cocoa, holiday music, and more!***

Also happening Friday evening: Temple Beth Shalom, 21 East Foster St., is offering latkes (potato pancakes), sufganiyot (donuts) and beverages outside the temple from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday fun

All day on Saturday, the city will be full of fairs, performances, sales, specials, “The Nutcracker,” and all sorts of fun that will last throughout the weekend.

Special holiday trolleys will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., carrying shoppers throughout the shopping districts, for free. T

he trolleys are made possible by our generous business sponsors.

Sunday party

The Mt. Hood Park Association invites the public to attend its annual and festive Children’s Holiday Party at the Mount Hood Clubhouse, 100 Slayton Rd., Melrose on Sunday, December 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Join organizers for this popular and festive event which includes live musical entertainment and, of course, a visit by Santa Claus. Santa Claus will be available from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and each child given a free candy cane. Desserts and refreshments will be served.