MELROSE — Judith “Judy” A. MacMillan, 86, wife of the late Raymond A. MacMillan, Jr. of Melrose passed away peacefully on January 27. Born in Mt. Arlington, NJ, Judith was the daughter of the late Eliot and Gladys Leonard. Judy attended Wakefield High School, graduating with the class of 1955 and then went on to pursue nursing at Mt. Auburn School of Nursing, graduating in 1958. She was proud to be an RN for most of her life.

She was the adored and deeply cherished mother of Nancy (MacMillan) Pica and her husband Gary of Melrose and John MacMillan and his wife Kathleen of Wakefield. She was dearly loved as “Grandma” by Kara, Emily, Amanda and Ryan and treasured Great Grandmother “G.G.-Ma” to Eliot. Judith is also preceded in death by her sister Frances Leonard and brother James Leonard.

Judy, a natural-born caretaker and nurturer, extended her loving and patient care beyond the workplace to her family whenever a need arose. Guided by steadfast faith in Jesus, she credited both her faith and her family for helping her navigate life’s challenges. Judy found immense joy in the unique, deep bonds she shared with each member of her family. A highlight of her 57 year marriage to her “high school sweetheart” was the simple pleasure of taking walks together. Many of their most cherished moments unfolded at their cottage in Sunapee, NH, where family members often gathered in the summer months.

In the years spent by the water, she indulged in afternoon swims, occasional sails, boat rides and spirited water games like baseball, often hitting the ball further than anyone else could. Judy’s vibrant personality, marked by her sharp wit and boldness, turned every gathering into a tapestry of uproarious stories, leaving an indelible imprint of infectious laughter and unforgettable memories.

Engaging in lively games such as Scrabble, Yahtzee, Bingo and Canasta and more recently, achieving remarkable levels in Candy Crush on her iPad, along with playing games like Word Chums, provided daily interaction and communication with her kids and grandkids. These activities served as a bridge across generations, always accompanied by Judy’s radiant sense of humor, which remained at the forefront.

Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 2 at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home on Thursday, February 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Judy. Contributions may be made to The Wakefield Scholarship Foundation Inc., c/o the Eliot B. and Gladys Leonard Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.