Lifelong lover of books

WAKEFIELD — Louise S. Gannon, 99, of Wakefield, died peacefully at her home on January 23 after a brief illness.

Born in New Bedford on May 22, 1924 and raised in Malden, she was the 4th child of William and Louise Simpkins. Louise was a graduate of Malden High School, Class of 1942 and Forsyth School for Dental Hygienists, Class of 1943. She married her true love Donald Gannon on February 6, 1944.

After World War II, they returned to Everett and started a family. After her husband established himself in his career, they moved their young family to Wakefield in 1953 where they built their own home using a design Louise had seen in a magazine. She was a lifelong Unitarian Universalist and a Deacon of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Wakefield.

Home, family and friends were the most important things to Louise. Life was full of her children’s school and sports activities, church activities, family vacations, gardening and entertaining. Louise loved children and animals. She was also a lifelong lover of books. Though she lost her sight later in life, she was able to continue reading through the generosity of recorded books from the Perkins Library.

The UU church was central to Louise’s life. She greatly enjoyed teaching Sunday School, going to Ferry Beach, working on church fairs and flea markets, singing in the choir, Couples Club, church suppers and progressive dinners, sponsoring Salvation Army families at Christmas time and attending church meetings all over the country. It was at the church and in the neighborhood where Louise and Don met many of their closest friends.

Louise held a number of volunteer positions. She served on the Board of Management of the UU church for several terms and also served as the church President. She served as President of the Boit Home, taught ESL classes and performed hearing tests in the school system.

Louise is survived by her daughter Pamela and son-in-law David Scerra of Campton, NH; daughter Jennifer of Wakefield; and brother Charles of Shoreline, WA; as well as numerous nieces and nephews all over the country. She is also survived by her dog Blue Bayou. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Donald with whom she shared 71 years of marriage; daughter Donna Louise Gannon; brother William; and sisters Ruthie, Barbara and Elizabeth.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 10 at 10:30 a.m. at the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Wakefield, 326 Main St., Wakefield. Burial will be held privately in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Louise’s memory to guidingeyes.org/, an organization dedicated to training dogs for the visually impaired. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.