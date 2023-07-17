SPRING 2023 FIRST Parish’s youth group students playing chess, something that became so popular with the group that they are thinking of starting a chess club! (l-r) Cloe M., Dakota W., Ben H., Immanuel C. and youth leader, Brian Foster.

By BARBARA FLYNN

First Parish Congregational Church

WAKEFIELD — At a recent First Parish Sunday morning service Julie Bohn, the church’s new Children, Youth and Family Ministry Leader, was acknowledged and congratulated.

For the past five years Julie Bohn and her co-youth leader, Brian Foster, have welcomed, encouraged, nurtured, mentored and instructed youth in grades 6 to 12.

Julie told this writer, “This summer my focus is on planning weekly fall meetings that include dinners, a variety of fun activities and discussions on what the Bible teaches. Special fall and winter events are also being scheduled. My goal is to help families build strong relationships with one another; relationships that will help young people navigate their world with wisdom, strength and security through a relationship in Christ with the help of a supportive church family.”

At the ceremony Julie commented, “I want to thank all the people of First Parish who have been mentors, encouragers, friends and family to me for the past five years.” Those gathered applauded Julie’s past efforts and committed to continue supporting her work in her newest role at First Parish.

For additional information about First Parish’s “The Lion’s Den” youth group, contact Julie Bohn at [email protected]. All are welcome to participate. Church membership is not required. First Parish is located on Church St. across from the Wakefield Common Bandstand. Church office number is 781-245-1644 and First Parish’s website address is www.fpccwakefield.org.